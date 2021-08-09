Lusby Man Sentenced to 20 years in Prison for Felony Sex Abuse of a Minor

UPDATE 8/9/21: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that on August 9, 2021, Brian Cullen Sheridan of Lusby, received a sentence of 20 years imprisonment for the crime of sex abuse of a minor. Sheridan also received an additional 4-year term for a violation of probation.

Sheridan was convicted by a jury following a trial in May. The jury found that Sheridan inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl after placing her on his lap. The victim was able to get away and call her mother using the “Messenger Kids” app. The victim reported the abuse and Sheridan was immediately arrested by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies and held at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Sheridan will have to serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He also will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The case reflects the strong commitment of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office to aggressively prosecute individuals who prey on the most vulnerable members of our community, our children. Mr. Harvey wishes to commend Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero for her outstanding work on the case.

5/13/21: On May 12, 2021, Brian Cullen Sheridan, 42, of Lusby, was convicted by a jury of felony sex abuse of a minor and related charges.

Sheridan is facing in excess of 25 years imprisonment when he is sentenced on July 9, 2021.

He is currently incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.