St. Mary’s County Public Schools Partner with Health Department on High School Prom Activities

On May 15, 2021, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), in partnership with St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD), will provide support to all prom events scheduled for SMCPS High Schools.

In addition to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, prom events will include activities to address young driver safety.

Students will also have the opportunity to use a driver simulator provided by drivesquare.com at their prom events. The simulator utilizes a stationary vehicle parked and equipped with sensors. Drivers wear virtual reality goggles to experience simulations of various driving situations, including high-risk driving scenarios, in the safety of a parking lot. This exercise encourages students to avoid higher-risk driving.

“I am very pleased to continue our ongoing partnerships with the St. Mary’s County Health Department and continue to provide additional support directly to our students during their proms. SMCPS continues its efforts to provide increased awareness of high-risk driving behaviors for our students who drive”, said Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent of Schools. “The Drive Square program is an excellent opportunity for our students to safely experience the impact of making poor choices while driving”.

“After partnering with SMCPS to vaccinate local high school students, we are thrilled to partner again with the schools to support this opportunity for students to enjoy themselves together, and use fun technology to learn about safer driving,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “I encourage our high school students and others in our community to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so already so we can get more of our community out and about safely.”

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and precautions for community events, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus/