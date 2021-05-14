St. Clements Island Water Taxi Introduces Conversation & A Cruise Series at the St. Clements Island Museum

Enjoy summer breezes on a fun, educational and family-friendly morning of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi during this series of themed cruises throughout the season!

**BOOK SOON – THESE WILL SELL OUT! ONLY 15 seats are available per cruise. (301-769-2222)**

Saturday, June 12, 2021 | 9:00 a.m., to 10:00 a.m., Conversation & a Cruise: Birds of the Potomac River

The event will begin at St. Clement’s Island Museum with an introduction and distribution of exploration materials. During the water cruise, we’ll talk about native birds of the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay as well as how to identify those where you live. The tour will end on St. Clement’s Island and from there you can return to mainland or check out Blackistone Lighthouse. Participants will even be able to make a fun souvenir to take home! Please bring your own binoculars for COVID safety.

Saturday, July 17, 2021 | 9:00 a.m., to 10:00 a.m., Conversation & a Cruise: “The Giants of the Bay” by the Chesapeake Mermaid

On this cruise, your water tour guide will read The “Giants of the Bay,” part of the Chesapeake Mermaid series, and discuss environmental change. The event will begin at St. Clement’s Island Museum and start with an introduction to the book and what we can do to impact the environment in a positive way. During the water cruise, the book will be read and we’ll explore the topic further. The tour will end on St. Clement’s Island and from there you can return to mainland or check out Blackistone Lighthouse. Participants will even be able to make a fun souvenir to take home!

Saturday, August 14, 2021 | 9:00 a.m., to 10:00 a.m., Conversation & a Cruise: Expedition on the Potomac

Your water tour guide will discuss the different explorers that ventured up the Potomac River. The event will begin at St. Clement’s Island Museum will start with an introduction and distribution of expedition materials. During the water cruise, there will be a discussion about Leonard Calvert, the Piscataway, Father Andrew White, and even pirates. The tour will end on St. Clement’s Island and from there you can return to mainland or check out Blackistone Lighthouse. Participants will even be able to make a fun souvenir to take home!

More Information:

All participants will also be given materials to explore St. Clement’s Island

Participants are free to bring food to have a picnic on the island after the cruise

Ticketing Information:

$15 for adults, $10 for kids, kids under 2 are free but still count as a passenger

15 maximum number of passengers

Call 301-769-2222 for more info and to book