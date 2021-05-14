Governor Hogan Announces End of Statewide Mask Mandate

State Adopts CDC Guidance, Fully Vaccinated Individuals May Resume Activities as Normal





Governor Larry Hogan today announced the end of the statewide mask mandate, aligning Maryland with

This order will take effect Saturday, May 15, along with the lifting of all capacity limits and restrictions that the governor announced earlier this week.

“Today is the day that so many of us have been waiting for and working toward,” said Governor Hogan. “We finally do clearly see the light at the end of that tunnel. Our long, hard-fought battle against the worst global pandemic in more than a century is finally nearing an end. As we reflect on the hard work and the many sacrifices that it has taken to finally reach this point, we say thank you to the countless Marylanders who helped us get here.”

In alignment with CDC guidance, face coverings will still be required on public transportation, and in schools, child care and health care settings.

The Maryland Department of Health has issued a public health advisory strongly recommending that all non-vaccinated individuals over the age of 2 years continue to wear face coverings in all indoor settings and in outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Private businesses and workplaces are free to put in place their own policies or guidance. Local jurisdictions are free to use their own emergency powers on these matters.

Health Metrics Continue to Decline:

Today’s announcement follows several weeks of dramatic improvements in the state’s key health metrics:

The state reported its second-lowest daily positivity rate on record (1.91%) today, and the 7-day positivity rate dropped to 2.61%—its lowest level since September 28, 2020.

The case rate per 100K has dropped by 68% over the last four weeks, and is at its lowest level since July 11, 2020.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland dropped to 680 today, and are down 65% from their winter peak.

To date, Maryland has reported 5,449,741 vaccinations, and nearly 66% of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

How Marylanders Can Get Vaccinated:

Marylanders can get vaccinated by walking in or scheduling an appointment at any of the state’s 13 mass vaccination sites, or at one more of than 700 pharmacies, or through a local hospital or health department, by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).