Southern Trail Distillery Hosting Spring Shine Festival on Saturday, May 15, 2021

Southern Trail Distillery will be hosting their Spring Shine Festival on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 11:00 a.m., to 5:00 p.m., located at 27227 Morganza Turner Road in Mechanicsville.

Come out the Southern Trail Distillery for their Spring Shine Festival! Enjoy shopping local vendors, order delicious local food, and amazing drinks!

Over 35 vendors along with live music will be available, parking and seating will be available on site, however, it is recommended you bring your own chairs/blankets due to limited seating, self seating is available on the grassy knoll!

This is a family friendly event! The weather will be a beautiful high of 75°F and sunny!

*NO outside food or beverages *

