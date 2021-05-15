Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of Cody Alexander Sir, 31

The officers and members of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad regret to announce the passing of member Cody Sir. Cody joined the department in 2009 as an active member. In 2010 he obtained his EMT Certification and eventually obtained his IV Tech Certification. Cody later obtained his EVOC Certification and was turned over as a driver. He was active within the organization at the time of his passing serving as a previous Training Officer, a driver trainer, a crew chief trainer, a field training coach and a top runner.

Cody Alexander Sir, 31, of Mechanicsville, MD, who passed away on May 9, 2021.

He was born on July 14, 1989 in Leonardtown, MD and was the loving son of Michelle Norvell and Step Son James Bynaker both of Mechanicsville, MD. He was the son of David Sir of Daytona Beach, FL. Cody was the loving father of Edward (Eddie) C. Sir of Mechanicsville, MD. Along with his sister Sandra Bynaker of Mechanicsville, MD.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Chopticon High School. Cody was a Funeral Service Associate for the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD.

Cody joined the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad in 2009 as an active member. In 2010 he obtained his EMT Certification and eventually obtained his IV Tech Certification. Cody later obtained his EVOC Certification and was turned over as a driver. He was active within the organization at the time of his passing serving as a previous Training Officer, a driver trainer, a crew chief trainer, a field training coach and a top runner.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. An EMS Service will be held at 10:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service with Bishop William McClean officiating. Interment will be private.

EMS Prayers will begin at 10 am with the service starting at 10:15 am.

Apparatus are not requested.

Cody will be deeply missed by many within our organization. He will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor, his laugh, and compassion for his fellow man. May he rest in peace.

