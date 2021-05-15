Two Transported to Hospital After Early Morning House Fire in Coltons Point, Fire Under Investigation

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 4:43 a.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Bay District, and Second District responded to 20284 Park Place in Coltons Point, for the reported house on fire.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls, with one caller reporting they heard an explosion and could then see fire showing from the roof.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one story residence with fire showing from multiple sides of the house.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 30 minutes, and operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

An adult female was transported to an area hospital with chest pain, and one child was transported with smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and three children.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

