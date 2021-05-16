St. Leonard, Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Departments Regret to Announce Passing of Raleigh Midkiff III

“Our members are deeply saddened by the passing of Raleigh Midkiff III. Raleigh was a member of our department for many, many years and just recently transferred to Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department. Raleigh was also a career firefighter with D.C. Fire Department.

Raleigh served in many positions in our department, most recently serving as Deputy Chief. Our department and community were enriched by his dedication and leadership.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Raleigh’s family and friends. Rest in paradise Raleigh, you will be missed.”

All photos are courtesy of the St. Leonard and Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Departments, and friends of Raleigh.

Updates and information with funeral, services will be added when they become available.

