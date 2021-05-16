St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death at Charlotte Hall Motel

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 7:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Charlotte Hall Motel located at 30030 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the report of one not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one patient in a motel room and reported CPR in progress.

A short time later, the patient was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The victims age and gender is unknown. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and conducted a death investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.