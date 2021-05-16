St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating One Shot at Motel 6 in Lexington Park

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 12:40 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Motel 6 located at 21847 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult male had at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was conscious and alert with medical personnel, and was uncooperative with the police investigation.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed in Millison Plaza and transported the single patient to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and is investigating the shooting.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

