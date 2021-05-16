UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating 41-Year-Old Male Shot at Pax River Inn

UPDATE 5/17/2021: On May 16, 2021, at 12:35 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired.

A male victim, age 41 of Lexington Park, was located suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center for treatment and later released.

Detectives and crime lab personnel from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Corporal Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.



Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment

