Threat of School Shooting at Leonardtown Middle School Deemed Non-Credible

SMNEWSNET.COM will not be posting a copy of the threat or providing links to it, and ask that the public stop sharing the threat online.

The following email was sent to parents of students of Leonardtown Middle School.

May 16, 2021

Dear Leonardtown Middle School Families,

We have been made aware of a threat regarding an incident that is rumored to be occurring at Leonardtown Middle School tomorrow, Monday, May 17th. Based on communication from the SMCPS Department of Safety & Security and the policing authorities, the threat has been deemed non-credible.

The administrative staff and faculty are continuing business as usual as we continue to be vigilant with our safety procedures. As always, your student’s safety remains our top priority and all precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of the staff and students. There will be additional safety and security presence at the school tomorrow.

I will continue to keep you abreast of the situation as reliable information becomes available. Remember, “If You See Something, Say Something!” And, we would greatly appreciate it if you “Don’t Repeat It! Report It!”

If you have any questions/concerns please do not hesitate to contact the school at 301-475-0230.

Respectfully,

Dr. Deborah A. Dennie

Principal, LMS Jaguars

