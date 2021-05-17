Leonardtown Man Pleads Guilty to Sex Offense with Child

David Matthew Dunn, 19, of Davenport, Florida, formerly of Leonardtown pled guilty to one count of 4th degree sex offence on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

On July 6, 2020, a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office met with the victim, a 14-year-old female from St. Mary’s County who told police she met Dunn on Snapchat. The victim said they only communicated on Snapchat and never exchanged phone numbers. After telling Dunn she, the victim was 14 years old, he asked her on more than one occasion to “exchange photos” and sent her photos of his erect penis.

The victim then agreed to meet with Dunn and on July 2, 2020, Dunn picked up the victim in what she described as a Jeep in her neighborhood. The victim told police Dunn drove them to Point Lookout State Park, in Scotland, and they parked near the fishing pier. The victim said while they were “snuggling” Dunn touched her breasts and then placed his hand down her pants and underwear. The victim told police she never gave consent to be touched in a sexual way.

On November 19, 2020, Detective Teague interviewed Dunn and noticed he was driving a silver Jeep Liberty. Dunn told the detective he first met the victim on Snapchat in the Spring of 2020, and they never met in person, he admitted to knowing the victim was 14 and said he sent and estimated six or seven photos of his penis to her. When asked about meeting the victim he confirmed he met her in late June 2020, and he was driving the Jeep Liberty. Dunn also confirmed they “snuggled” in the back seat and confirmed he groped the victims’ breasts and vagina. He told police the encounter lasted 30 to 45 minutes and denied having sex with the victim.

David Matthew Dunn, 19, of Davenport, Florida, was sentenced to two years, suspended to sixty days and will register as a tier 1 sex offender in Florida where he now resides.

