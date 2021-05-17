Victim Transported to Hospital After Step-Father Attacks Him with Machete in Lexington Park

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 9:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Willows Road in Lexington Park, for the report of a male subject covered in blood that had possibly been struck by a vehicle.

Before the arrival of First Responders, dispatchers then advised 911 callers reported the victim was possibly shot. All fire and rescue personnel were told to stage and wait for police to arrive.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found an adult male victim on the shoulder of Point Lookout Road with blood covering his clothing, arms and face.

The victim stated someone assaulted him with a machete at his residence in the 20200 block of Willows Road in Lexington Park.

Emergency medical personnel located large lacerations to the victims left hand, head, and back. He was transported to an area hospital with unknown severity of injuries.

Deputies responded to the residence and made contract with the victims step father who advised he was in a verbal altercation with his stepson who resides at the residence and stated he may have pushed him.

One witness told officers Morales-Vallares utilized a large bladed weapon to assault the victim. The large bladed weapon was located and recovered from the residence.

The suspect was later identified as Francisco Morales-Valladares, 57, of Lexington Park. He has been charged with the following.

First degree assault

Second degree assault

As of May 16, 2021, he was held on a no bond status.

