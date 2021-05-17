Man Assaulted Twice in Under Three Hours at Lexington Park Motel, Flown to Trauma Center with Serious Injuries

On Friday, May 14, 2021, at approximately 1:48 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the Pax River Inn (formerly the Motel 6) located at 21847 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the possible stabbing victim.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find an adult male victim covered in blood stating he was assaulted and robbed of his personal belongings.

Emergency medical personnel treated the victim for his injuries on the scene, the victim then signed care refusal forms and was not transported.

Two suspects fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction prior the arrival of police.

Police investigated the incident and returned to service approximately one hour later.

A short time later at approximately 4:20 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded back to the Pax River Inn, for the same victim suffering injuries from a second assault and possible stabbing.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find the victim suffering from serious injuries to the upper body and requested a helicopter for his injuries.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to the Maryland State Police Aviation Hangar in Hollywood, where Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is investigating the two incidents.

One person at the scene was placed into custody, and invoked his right to remain silent and refused to talk to police.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

