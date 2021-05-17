Police Investigating Bank Robbery in Glen Burnie

On Thursday, May 13, 2021 at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers responded for a robbery at the TD Bank located at 7926 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie.

The unknown male suspect entered the bank and displayed a note to the teller announcing a robbery. The clerk complied and the suspect fled north on Crain Highway with an undetermined amount of U.S. currency.

No weapons were displayed during this incident.

Robbery detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing white shirt and gray pants