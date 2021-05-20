Lusby House Fire Deemed Accidental, No Injuries Reported

On Monday, May 17, 2021, at approximately 1:18 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to 12596 Childress Road in Lusby, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story residence with smoke showing.

The owner/occupants is identified as Nicholas Allen, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $ 200,000.00

Smoke alarms were present and activated.

40 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 30 minutes.

The fire was discovered by the homeowner and the investigation determined the fire occurred in the attic and deemed accidental.

All occupants of the home escaped without injury.

No injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

