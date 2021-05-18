UPDATE: Standoff Ends Peacefully, Suspect in Custody After Hours Long Barricade in Lexington Park

UPDATE 12:05 P.M., Suspect is in custody, medical personnel has been requested to the scene due to suspect having effects of tear gas.

Firefighters have been requested to the scene to assist with ventilating the apartment.

5/18/2021: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies are at the scene of a “barricade Situation” at the Indian Bridge Apartments, on Indian Way, in Great Mills.

Police were at the residence to arrest a wanted male subject. The subject has made threats against police and to himself, he is armed with at least 2 knives.

At one point the subject threatened to come out, and wanted a “suicide by cop”. Police are negotiating with the subject to come out peacefully.

A command has been established at the old FOP building on Great Mills Road, and the SWAT team and a Bearcat at on the scene. Police have also arrived on scene to deploy a drone to assist with the incident.

Use caution in the area, and watch for emergency vehicles.

Updates will be provided as they become available.