Police Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Collision in Pomfret

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 7530 Marshall Corner Road in Pomfret, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

A short time later, Dispatchers upgraded the assignment to a motor vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a utility pole with wires down in the roadway and onto at least one vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle was assisted out of the vehicle into a nearby lawn prior to the arrival of First Responders, he was reportedly semi-conscious, and firefighters requested a helicopter for his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and landed nearby and transported the single patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded and conducted Crash Reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.