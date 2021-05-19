Police in Charles County Arrest Suitland Man Stealing from Cars and Recover Loaded Gun

On May 13, 2021, at 7:20 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 1014 St. Pauls Drive in Waldorf for the report of a male in dark clothing pulling on the door handles of several cars parked in the neighborhood.

The first officer on the scene located the subject and recovered a loaded handgun the man had in his waistband. A check revealed the suspect had an open warrant. Further, officers recovered property that was stolen from several vehicles nearby and later linked him to a theft that occurred on a different day.

Bernard Raymon Butler, 37, of Suitland, was arrested and charged with theft, destruction of property and illegal possession of a firearm – he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Butler was released on May 17 on a $20,000 bond.

Officer C. Stine is investigating.