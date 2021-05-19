Police Investigating House in Pomfret Shot Up / Crime Solvers and Private Donor Increase Reward up to $5,000

On May 12, 2021, at 10:47 p.m., an unknown suspect fired nearly 12 rounds from a gun into a house in the 7700 block of Pomfret Road in Pomfret.

The house was occupied at the time; however, no one was injured. Several of the rounds went through the front of the house and out the back side.

Detectives believe this was an intentional act and they are working on several leads.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 and a private donor is adding up to $4,000 for a total of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C. Gregory at 301-609-6507. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

