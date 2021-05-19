2021 Seasonal Perc Testing Suspended in St. Mary’s County

Due to declining seasonal groundwater levels, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has suspended wet season perc testing. SMCHD staff will conduct the last perc tests for the season on Friday, May 21, 2021. Health department officials are citing declining groundwater levels as the reason, made clear by observing conditions within a network of monitoring wells in the county.

All perc test applications that were not scheduled and evaluated will be suspended and rescheduled first when groundwater levels are adequate for the next wet season, expected in 2022. Applicants may also request a refund; however, they must then reapply when the wet season returns and will lose their place/priority for scheduling during the next perc testing season.

For more information, please contact the Environmental Health Division at (301) 475-4321. Additional information on perc testing can be found on the SMCHD website at: www.smchd.org/perc-testing