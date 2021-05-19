NAS Patuxent River Seeking Volunteers for Clean the Bay Day on June 1st to June 3rd

On Tuesday, June 1, from 3:30 p.m., to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 7:00 a.m., to 8:30 a.m., and Thursday, June 3, 3:30 p.m., to 5:30 p.m., Join Pax River for a great opportunity to get some volunteer hours under your belt and contribute to the beautification of NAS Patuxent River and the our community shorelines Tuesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 3.

This opportunity is open to all military, civilians, and dependents with base access. Trash bags and gloves will be available at sites for use. COMFRC will be the site lead for Wednesday, 2 June with additional 10-15 additional volunteers.

Each location is open to a limit of 30 volunteers. For information or to volunteer, contact Capt. Molly Boron at molly.boron@navy.mil or YNC Priscilla Nelson at 301-995-7064.

*Appropriate COVID and HPCON protocols will be followed during the clean-up.*

