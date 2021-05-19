Town of La Plata Releases Statement After Diesel Fuel Release at SMO La Plata

On the afternoon of Saturday, May 15, 2021, there was a release of diesel fuel during the unloading transfer of product at SMO La Plata in downtown La Plata on Baltimore Street.

Immediate action was successfully taken to stop the flow and contain the product. Complete remediation of the release is being handled by Petroleum Management Inc. and the release was properly reported to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The health and safety of the La Plata community is our top priority and we want to ensure the community that there has been no detection of fuel in any Town water system and any remaining odor will soon be eliminated.

