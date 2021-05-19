State Fire Marshal Investigating Structure Fire in Coltons Point, No Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at approximately 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Hollywood, Mechanicsville, Bay District, and Valley Lee responded to 20411 Bowles Road in Coltons Point, for the reported large barn on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 30×30 building fully engulfed in flames including a Ford pickup truck, a boat, and multiple tractors.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 10 minutes, and held only units from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, and Hollywood, along with one ambulance.

Crews operated on the scene hitting hotspots and assisting with overhaul for approximately 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department. Volunteers needed, sign up today!

