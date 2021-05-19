Maryland Natural Resources Police Rescue Two Teens After Jet Ski Overturns at Sandy Point State Park

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., park staff reported that two individuals were clinging to an overturned SeaDoo, a personal watercraft. Corporal Robinson kept a lookout on land while Officer Gukanovich responded with his patrol boat on water.

While racing to the victims, Officer Gukanovich was met with 20+ mph south winds and 2-3 foot waves. As he got closer, he observed the two teens in the water struggling to stay afloat.

One of the teens became overpowered by the waves and began to inhale water; Gukanovich knew that time was of the essence. Thinking quickly, Officer Gukanovich tossed a rope to both of the victims and pulled them to the side of his patrol vessel. He then brought them safely onboard.

While being assessed, both victims showed apparent signs of hypothermia and were transported to a nearby medical center by Anne Arundel County EMS. After further evaluation, they were released later that evening. Officer Gukanovich noted that the two teens wore unsuitable life jackets that were too petite for their size and had little to no insulation. As a result, the life jackets were unable to provide the necessary buoyancy.

Before going out into the water, please inspect your life jacket to make sure it’s suitable for you. Remember, life jackets can vary based on the size of the user and the intended water activity.

Learn what life jacket is perfect for you.