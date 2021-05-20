St. Mary’s County Government Announces Operations Schedule for Memorial Day Holiday

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Monday, May 31, 2021, in observance of Memorial Day. Administrative offices will reopen for regular business hours Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed. In addition, Home-Delivered Meals usually delivered Monday will instead be delivered Tuesday.

The St. Andrews Landfill and six Convenience Centers will be closed Monday, May 31, and will reopen for regular operations Tuesday, June 1. The St. Andrews Landfill and Convenience Centers will follow their normal operations schedules Saturday and Sunday, May 30 and 31, and Tuesday, June 1. A complete list of hours of operations is available online at https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/Hoursofoperation.asp.

All St. Mary’s County Library locations will be closed Monday, May 31. However, book drops and online services will be available.

St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum will be open for visitors throughout the holiday weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will not run, and bus routes and offices will be closed Monday, May 31, 2021.

