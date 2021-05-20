In loving memory of Joseph Stanley “Froggy” Reeves, 73, of Waldorf, MD, who departed this earthly life peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the UM Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD. He was born on January 2, 1948, to the late John C. Reeves and Mary Irene Thompson Reeves. Froggy began his early education at the St. Mary’s Colored Catholic School-Bryantown and went on to finish high school in the Charles County Public School system. He was a devout Catholic and attended weekly mass St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Froggy held numerous jobs with the Local 456 Labor Union until his health began to fail. He genuinely cherished the moments he spent with his four grandchildren. Providing before and after care and often accompanying them on trips and amusement parks. His grandchildren were the love of his life.

Froggy was a dedicated fan of sports, particularly, Baseball and Football. He was a devoted fan of the Washington Redskins. During the season, he spent his Sundays at his brother George’s house along with his opposing fan Floyd Curtis; both George and Floyd are Dallas fans, so imaging the noise in the house. He and Floyd had the biggest rival during the games. Froggy enjoyed sharing his life challenges from school to adulthood. He was big on telling stories and jokes, most memorable of his childhood days attending the Catholic School on the discipline from the Nuns and the ghost stories near school grounds. He was the life of the party; he would keep his audience laughing about the old tales. Froggy began playing baseball at an early age through the Southern Maryland Independent League. He played on several teams, the Charlotte Hall Rockets, Morganza Hustlers and the Bryantown Raiders. Once the Baseball League was revived he became a fan of the Wicomico Hawks and attended weekly games.

Froggy was one of the best hand dancers around (from the old school jams), he knew all the moves; and he always dressed to impress from head to toe. Whenever you saw him, he was always dressed for the occasion. He was a one of a kind. He had a wonderful personality, loving and kind spirit.

Froggy was preceded in death by his loving parents John C. and Mary Irene Reeves; two sisters, Mary Goldring, and Shirley Neal; four brothers, John Reeves, Bernard Reeves, Thomas Reeves and Louis Reeves; Brothers-in-laws, Joseph Goldring, George Neal, and William Allen.

Froggy leaves to cherish and celebrate his life and legacy with loving memories, his daughter Monica Price (Sharron) and a dear friend and companion Jean B. Toye; four grandchildren, Ra’Quan Price, Tyvia Price, Sharronya Price and Sharron Price, Jr; two great-grandchildren Kharter Price and Kairo Price. He is also survived by two brothers, James Reeves (Hilda), George Reeves (Diane); and one sister, Barbara Allen. Sisters-in-laws, Dollie Reeves, Julia Reeves, and Mary Reeves; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins. Special friends, Francis Curtis, Julius Ford, Billy Goldring, Ronald Adams, Lawrence Wade, and Floyd Curtis.