Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Fire Threatening Structure in Piney Point, No Injuries Reported and Cause Under Investigation

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, at approximately 2:40 a.m., firefighters from Valley Lee, Bay District, Leonardtown and NAS Patuxent River responded to 17476 Piney Point Road in Piney Point, for the reported vehicle on fire threatening a structure.

Crews from Valley Lee responded to the scene with 8 personnel and arrived on the scene in under 8 minutes. They found fire showing from a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck, with no apparent extensions into the one-story apartment complex.

Firefighters deployed multiple attack lines and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes, and operated on the scene for an additional 20 minutes checking for extensions. The assignment was held to units from Valley Lee and Bay District.

No injuries were reported.

SMECO and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to assist.

Preliminary investigation determined the fire started in the bed of the truck, the cause remains under investigation.

The owner has been identified as George Russell. The estimated loss of structure is valued at $4,000.00

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.

