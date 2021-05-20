Calvert County Government Announces Operations Schedule for Memorial Day Holiday

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, May 31, 2021 in observance of Memorial Day. In addition:

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be closed on Monday, May 31.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office and the Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed Monday, May 31.

The county senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. However, participants are provided shelf-stable meals in advance.

There will be no county bus service Monday, May 31. Regular service will resume Tuesday, June 1.

Calvert Library locations will be closed Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31. Digital services and materials are available 24/7 on calvertlibrary.info.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours Monday, May 31. The museum will continue to operate at reduced capacity with a timed entry system. Advanced reservations are recommended. Visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com to learn more.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Monday, May 31. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies.

All community centers will be closed Monday, May 31.

All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal spring hours.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Monday, May 31, with normal hours.

Kings Landing Park, Flag Ponds Nature Park and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open with extended summer hours Monday, May 31.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating hours Monday, May 31. Preregistration is required.

Cove Point Pool will open for the season Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m. and will be open Monday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Normal pool hours are Saturday and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 10. Preregistration is required.

Kings Landing pool will open for the season Saturday, May 29 from noon to 7 p.m. and will be open Monday, May 31. Normal pool hours are Saturday and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. through June 10. Preregistration is required.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is open Monday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Regular hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Summer hours go into effect beginning June 1. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BreezyPoint for facility details.

Citizens can register online for open swim online through the WebTrac registration system at https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/splash.html. Walk-ins will not be admitted. Resident pool entry rates apply.