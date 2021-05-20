Huntingtown House Fire Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported, Over $300,000 in Damage

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 6:00 p.m., firefighters from Huntingtown, St. Leonard, Dunkirk, Prince Frederick, and Solomons responded to 221 Carriage Lane in Huntingtown, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 2-story residence with fire showing from the first and second floor.

The owner is identified as Richard T Dale with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $300,000.00

Smoke alarms were present and activated.

A neighbor assisted the occupant in getting out of the residence. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The owner of house is being assisted by family.

70 firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire in approximately 40 minutes.

The origin of the fire was deemed the exterior, with the cause still under investigation.

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Departments.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



