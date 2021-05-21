Maryland State Police Investigating Motorcycle Collision in Lexington Park, Single Occupant Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 10:16 p.m., an employee of Southern Maryland News Net was responding to a crime scene in Lexington Park when they came across a single motorcycle off the roadway in the area of Sewell Road on Hermanville Road in Lexington Park.

Upon walking up to the scene, an adult male was found unconscious with agonal breathing.

Our employee and a second citizen, a young adult male, called 911 and stayed with the victim.

Dispatchers from the St. Mary’s County 911 Communications Center stayed on the 911 call with us to perform chest compressions if needed, and to stabilize the victim prior to the arrival of First Responders.

A short time later, the victim regained consciousness, however, he was not alert and was only semi-conscious.

Maryland State Police Troopers arrived on the scene at 10:22 p.m. Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, an off-duty EMT, and an off-duty firefighter arrived on the scene seconds later and confirmed a helicopter was needed.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the adult male victim to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Barrack responded to conduct Crash Reconstruction, the investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses are asked to contact police. The collision occurred between 10:07 p.m., and 10:16 p.m.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

