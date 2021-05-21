St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Residence Struck by Gunfire in Lexington Park

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, at approximately 9:35 p.m., police responded to Castaway Circle in Lexington Park, for reports of gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a large amount of evidence in the roadway along with one resident reporting their home was struck by gunfire.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene to investigate.

No known injuries were reported.

Suspect(s) descriptions are unknown.

Witnesses reporting hearing multiple firearms being fired at once, and then heard vehicles leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

