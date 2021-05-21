One Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in California

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, at approximately 9:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Old Rolling Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a t-bone style collision with one vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole, with no smoke or fire visible.

The operator of the Dodge Challenger was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Multiple occupants of the pickup truck denied any injuries and refused transport.

One witness told Officers the pickup truck Northbound on Three Notch Road turning left onto Old Rolling Road with a green traffic turn signal, when the Dodge Challenger ran the red light, who was was travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and are handling the crash investigation.

