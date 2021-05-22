Firefighters from St. Mary’s, Calvert, Anne Arundel and Prince George’s County Respond to 2-Alarm Commercial Structure Fire in Deale

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, at approximately 8:15 a.m., firefighters from Anne Arundel, Prince George’s County, Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties responded to the 400 block of East Bay Front Road in Deale, for the reported building fire.

Firefighters from St. Mary’s and Prince George’s County were filling in for Calvert County Fire Departments as they laid a fallen member to rest.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large 50×100 commercial warehouse with fire showing throughout the entire building. Units on the scene requested a 2nd alarm and ladder pipes were placed in service.

Firefighters operated on the scene for several hours with apparatus transporting over 70,000 gallons of water to the scene.

No known injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince George’s County Fire Association, Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

