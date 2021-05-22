One Transported to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Single Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown, Police Investigating

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, at approximately 8:13 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 42346 Medleys Neck Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one unconscious.

911 callers reported the single vehicle, a red Ford Ranger was found off the roadway and into a ditch, with the single occupant unconscious and trapped.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and requested a helicopter and less than a minute later, they reported CPR in progress.

A short time later, the helicopter was cancelled and the single patient was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.