AUDIO: Two Injured After Dog Attack in Lexington Park, One Transported to Trauma Center

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, at approximately 8:17 a.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 46400 block of Rosewood Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported animal attack involving multiple victims.

Emergency medical personnel were told to stage until police arrived on the scene, as the animal attack was still active.

Police arrived on the scene to find two adult males inside of the residence, with one victim suffering serious injuries to his arms. The dog was found to be contained in the backyard of the residence.

A 60-year-old male was transported by ground to an area trauma center with serious injuries to the upperbody. The second adult male victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with the St. Mary’s County Animal Control responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.

The dog was reported to be a Pitbull/Rottweiler mix.



Updates will be provided when they become available