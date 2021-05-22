Two Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in Leonardtown

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and St. Andrew’s Church Road in Leonardtown, for the head-on collision reported serious with one subject possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in an offset head-on style collision with no occupants trapped.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, and two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

