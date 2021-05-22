AUDIO: Police Investigating One Shot in Leonardtown, Victim Flown to Area Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to the 42500 block of Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown, for the reported gunshot victim.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find an adult male with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded to the scene from Ridge, however, a short time after landing they were placed in service.

Emergency medical personnel advised they were transporting the victim to an area hospital, then a few minutes later, they asked for the helicopter to remain on the scene.

The single victim was then transported to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries by Trooper 7.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and investigating the incident.

Fairgrounds Road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

