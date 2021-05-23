One Transported to Trauma Center After Dirt Bike Collision in Lexington Park

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, at approximately 9:32 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a dirt bike.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a dirt bike and the single occupant in the parking lot of the Smiths Repair Shop.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at Millison Plaza and transported the male patient to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and is investigating the collision. The dirt bike was towed and impounded.

