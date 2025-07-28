COLD CASE: Police Seeking Any Information in the Murder of 18-Year-Old Jazmiah Nelson

Do you have information about this case? Detectives are continuing to seek information. Reward of up to $10,000

FACTS of CASE: On May 22, 2021, at approximately 11:36 p.m., 18-year-old Jazmiah Zyri Nelson, was fatally shot while riding a four-wheeler with two acquaintances near the 600 block of Pomonkey Way in La Plata, MD.

The group was riding near the townhomes when someone opened fire, striking Jazmiah in the upper body. She was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma, but tragically passed away.

A second young woman was grazed by a bullet and later released after treatment. Detectives believe someone in the community knows what happened — and your tip could be the key to solving this case.

Do you have information that could help? No detail is too small. What you know might help bring justice to Jazmiah and closure to her family.

Contact Detective Worley at 301-609-6518 or submit anonymous tips through Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or via the P3Intel mobile app.



