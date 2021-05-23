Police in Charles County Investigating Murder of 18-Year-Old Woman in La Plata

On May 22 at 11:36 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Pomonkey Way in La Plata for the report of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, Jazmiah Zyri Nelson, 18, of La Plata, was on a four-wheeler with two acquaintances when someone fired a gun toward them as they were riding in the area of the townhomes. Nelson was struck in the upper body and flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma where she was pronounced deceased several hours later.

A second female was grazed by a bullet; she was treated for her injury and released.

Detectives are pursuing leads; this does not appear to be a random shooting.

At this time, no additional details can be released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at 301-609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

