Maryland License-Free Fishing Days Offered in June and July

May 24, 2021

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces upcoming license-free fishing days for 2021 on June 5, June 12, and July 4 — a free option to explore Maryland’s diverse and unique fishing experiences without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration.

Maryland hosts license-free fishing days annually on the first two Saturdays in June and on the Independence Day holiday. On these days, any individual may catch and possess finfish in any tidal and nontidal waters of Maryland, as long as it’s for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow current size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide

The department also has dozens of other resources to help new or experienced anglers, including angler access mapsClick Before You Cast environmental monitoring reports, and fish identification charts.

Aside from these free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license, which can be obtained or renewed online or on the department’s mobile app.

The department reminds all anglers that the Hogan Administration’s highest priority is keeping Marylanders safe and advises to continue following CDC guidance for all outdoor activities, and keep up with the latest information on Maryland’s covidLINK website.


