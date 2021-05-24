59-Year-Old Leonardtown Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash

On Saturday, May 22, 2021 at approximately 8:10 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Medley’s Neck Road and Bird Haven Drive in Leonardtown. Due to the severity of the crash, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to assume the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2005 Ford Ranger truck, driven by William Patrick Hardman, 59 of Leonardtown, was traveling east on Medley’s Neck Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert. Hardman was unconscious at the time of police arrival and emergency medical personnel removed Hardman from the vehicle and began life-saving measures. Hardman was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time, alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and has not already provided a statement is asked to call Cpl. Rachael Roszell at 301-475-4200, ext. 78108 or email rachael.roszell@stmarysmd.com.

