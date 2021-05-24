Minor Injuries Reported After Head-on Collision in Hollywood

On Monday, May 24, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 42987 St. Johns Road and Injune Lane in Hollywood, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in an offset head-on collision with no entrapment.

The operator of the sedan was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. One occupant of the Amazon Delivery Van was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene and denied transport.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and are handling the crash investigation.

