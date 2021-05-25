Firefighters Save Cat & Dog From Burning Veterinary Medical Center in Solomons

On Monday, May 24, 2021, at approximately 10:39 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 13860 H G Trueman Road in Solomons, for the reported structure on fire with multiple loud explosions.

Crews arrived on the scene to the one-story commercial strip-mall with fire showing, a second alarm was immediately requested.

The Solomons Veterinary Medical Center and Patuxent Adventure Center (Bike/Kayak Shop) were completely destroyed by the fire. It is unknown if the fire spread into the other businesses.

Firefighters rescued one dog and one cat from the building. They were then treated by emergency medical personnel on the scene for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

Personnel from Solomons, Prince Frederick, Dunkirk, St. Leonard, Huntingtown, North Beach, Bay District, Hollywood, Leonardtown, NAS Patuxent River, Seventh District, Valley Lee, Ridge, Mechanicsville, La Plata, and Hughesville responded to the scene to assist.

Updates will be provided as they become available.



