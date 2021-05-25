UPDATE: Firefighters Save Cat & Dog From Burning Veterinary Medical Center in Solomons

UPDATE 5/25/ 2021 @ 7:15 a.m.: The following is an official update from the Fire Marshals Office:

As the sun begins to rise in Southern Maryland, Deputy State Fire Marshals are beginning to get a clearer picture of last night’s devastating multi-alarm fire in Solomons.

Around 10:45 p.m. on May 24, 2021, firefighters were dispatched to 13860 HG Trueman Road for a building fire. Firefighters arrived to find the small strip mall located just before the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge ablaze.

Multiple fire departments from Calvert, St. Mary’s, and Charles counties responded to the scene to assist in bringing the fire under control. Firefighters were successful in rescuing two pets from Solomons Veterinary Medical Center. No injuries have been reported.

Excavators have been brought to the scene to assist with removing heavy debris to assist investigators with determining the origin and cause of the fire. Initial reports included witnesses hearing an explosion before the fire; however, this has not been confirmed.

The business affected are Solomons Veterinary Medical Center, Patuxent Adventure Center, Vintage Treasures and Used Furniture, Tiki Tanning and Boutique, and HLW Electric.

An estimated dollar has not been established at this time. Deputy State Fire Marshals are assisted by K9’s “Sky” and “Zoro,” a standard operating procedure on any large-scale incident.

