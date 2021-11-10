UPDATE: Solomons Vet Reopened Following Devastating Fire Nearly 6 Months Ago

UPDATE 11/10/2021: On May 24, 2021, the Solomons Vet suffered a devastating fire. They are excited to announce their reopening on Wednesday, November 10, 2021!

We will be offering the same great care and customer service that you have grown to know but in limited space as construction is completed in the rest of our building! We are grateful for all your thoughts and prayers over the past few months.

For the safety of our staff and clients, we ask that you adhere to our current hybrid curbside policy. Only one person will be allowed into the building for appointments; prescription and product pickup will continue to be curbside.

The new location is actually the same building from the one that burned down, just on the opposite side! 13872 H G Trueman Rd, Solomons, MD 20688

UPDATE 5/25/2021 @ 1:55 p.m.: The Office of the State Fire Marshal, in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, has concluded the cause of last night’s multi-alarm fire that caused nearly 3 million in damages was an accident.

Investigators determined a candle being used by a homeless person taking refuge inside a camper trailer located to the rear of the building ignited combustibles before spreading to the adjacent structure. The subject inside the 25-foot trailer was able to escape and temporarily fled from the area.

Investigators worked throughout the night and into the early morning hours and identified the 38-year-old man after being transported to a local hospital for an unrelated medical emergency.

The investigation continues, and Deputy State Fire Marshals will consult with the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office relating to the subject trespassing onto the property.



The following is an official update from the Fire Marshals Office:

Around 10:45 p.m. on May 24, 2021, firefighters were dispatched to 13860 HG Trueman Road for a building fire. Firefighters arrived to find the small strip mall located just before the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge ablaze.

Multiple fire departments from Calvert, St. Mary’s, and Charles counties responded to the scene to assist in bringing the fire under control. Firefighters were successful in rescuing two pets from Solomons Veterinary Medical Center. No injuries have been reported.

Excavators have been brought to the scene to assist with removing heavy debris to assist investigators with determining the origin and cause of the fire. Initial reports included witnesses hearing an explosion before the fire; however, this has not been confirmed.

The business affected are Solomons Veterinary Medical Center, Patuxent Adventure Center, Vintage Treasures and Used Furniture, Tiki Tanning and Boutique, and HLW Electric.

An estimated dollar has not been established at this time. Deputy State Fire Marshals are assisted by K9’s “Sky” and “Zoro,” a standard operating procedure on any large-scale incident.

5/24/2021: On Monday, May 24, 2021, at approximately 10:39 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 13860 H G Trueman Road in Solomons, for the reported structure on fire with multiple loud explosions.

Crews arrived on the scene to the one-story commercial strip-mall with fire showing, a second alarm was immediately requested.

The Solomons Veterinary Medical Center and Patuxent Adventure Center (Bike/Kayak Shop) were completely destroyed by the fire. It is unknown the amount of smoke and water damage that occurred to the other businesses at this time.

Firefighters rescued one dog and one cat from the building, and they were treated by emergency medical personnel on the scene for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.

Personnel from Solomons, Prince Frederick, Dunkirk, St. Leonard, Huntingtown, North Beach, Bay District, Hollywood, Leonardtown, NAS Patuxent River, Seventh District, Valley Lee, Ridge, Mechanicsville, La Plata, and Hughesville responded to the scene to assist.

Updates will be provided as they become available.