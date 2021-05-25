Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Armed Robbery at Charlotte Hall 7-Eleven

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at approximately 3:45 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police and Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Charlotte Hall 7-Eleven at 29969 Three Notch Road, in Charlotte Hall for the report of an armed robbery.

The business reported two black males armed with weapons robbed the establishment and fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

An ambulance also responded to the scene for an assault victim but no patients transported to the hospital.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

