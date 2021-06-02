Prince Frederick Woman Leads Police on High Speed Chase in Calvert County After Assault in Lexington Park

On Monday, May 24, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 46000 block of Radford Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported assault.

Captain Yingling from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the area, he observed a female suspect leaving the scene in a red 2019 Hyundai Accent bearing Maryland Registration plates “6EM9205”.

As the suspect was leaving the area, Yingling reported he heard a loud bang and as he arrived on the scene, he located a black pocket knife laying next to a parked vehicle.

Deputies made contact with the victim, who is also the registered owner of the parked vehicle, and stated the suspect, who was identified as Grace Helen Guyton, 20, of Prince Frederick, struck the victim with a closed fist multiple times before leaving the residence.

The victim stated the damage to her vehicle was not there beforehand and was new. The damage to the vehicle was estimated at $500.00

At approximately 8:49 p.m., the Calvert County Control Center dispatched an attempt to locate for the suspect vehicle.

The St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center were able to GPS track the suspects cellphone as she unknowingly had an open 911 call, allowing St. Mary’s to provide constant updates and the suspects location to Calvert.

Calvert County deputies located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Patuxent High School located at 12485 Southern Connector Boulevard in Lusby, and upon attempting to stop the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed. Officers lost sight of the vehicle and did not chase.



A short time later, a Calvert County deputy located in the Southbound lanes of Route 4 in the area of H.G. Trueman Road observed a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed and recorded the vehicle on radar doing 90 mph in the 55 mph zone.

Upon turning around and catching up to the vehicle, officers activated their emergency lights and sirens where the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out traffic in the Northbound lanes. One officer advised speeds were over 130 mph with the suspect vehicle actively pulling away from his agency patrol vehicle.

Police set up two sets of spike strips on Route 4 which were both struck by the suspect, effectively disabling her vehicle.

The suspect pulled onto the shoulder of Solomons Island Road in front of the NAPA Auto Parts located at 1654 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick and attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended in the parking lot of the business a short distance from her vehicle. She was identified as the vehicles single occupant.

Once Guyton was detained, she started screaming at officers and stated she did not understand what was going on and told officers to call her mother, she further advised she was scared and did not stop for police because of being scared.

Upon being told she was being arrested for Fleeing and Eluding, she stated “I am not going to jail” and attempted to pull away from officers and actively resisted multiple officers.

Once she was able to be placed into handcuffs, she began to roll around and refused to get into the patrol vehicle while continuing to scream at officers. As officers stated they were going to place her to sit on the pavement, one officer fell onto the suspect as they both went to the ground, causing Guyton to start screaming they were trying to kill her.

She refused to stop screaming and caused a disturbance which brought the attention of multiple employees and customers from nearby business to come outside and observe.

A short time later, Guyton calmed down and was able to be placed into the patrol car without further incident.

A small amount of Cannabis was found within the suspects belongings. The vehicle was towed and impounded from the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Calvert County Detention Center and interviewed Guyton who admitted to having the knife in her procession and to being on the scene of the assault in Lexington Park.

Grace Helen Guyton, 20, of Prince Frederick was charged with Assault Second Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property Under $1,000.00 in St. Mary’s County. She was served a criminal summons and released.

Guyton was released on her own recognizance in Calvert less than 24 hours later.

One marked Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Cruiser and at least two civilian vehicles were disabled by spike strips during the chase. One civilian vehicle had all four tires deflated.

No known injuries were reported.

Guyton was charged with the following in Calvert County.

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLI CE VEH. BY FLEEING ON FOOT

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY MEANS OTHER THAN FAIL TO STOP AND FLEEING ON FOOT

UNSAFE LANE CHANGING

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (130 mph in a 55 mph zone.)

DRIVING VEH IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HWY